Louisiana Gaming Control Issues Four More Sports Betting Licenses

Slowly but surely the will of the people who want to wager on sporting events in Louisiana is being fulfilled. Last Friday, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced the issuance of four more sports wagering licenses for casinos in the state. Two of those facilities were actually taking sports bets over the weekend, the other two have plans to book their first sports wagers either today or tomorrow.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board issued licenses for Harrah's in New Orleans, Boomtown in Harvey, L'Auberge in Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe in Bossier City. A license for sports wagering had already been issued several weeks early for Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville.

Harrah's in New Orleans and Horseshoe in Bossier City were reportedly taking bets yesterday. L'Auberge in Baton Rouge says they plan to begin taking sports wagers today while Boomtown Casino in Harvey said they will begin sportsbook operations on Tuesday.

The advent of sports wagering in the state has been a long and drawn-out process that was complicated by the recent landfall of Hurricane Ida. Voters in Louisiana approved sports wagering in 55 of the state's 64 parishes back in November of last year.

Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Between the time voters approved the measure and the implementation of sports wagering about one year's time has elapsed. That time was used by legislators to hammer out how sports wagering would be implemented, controlled, and taxed at the state level. Now that the "red tape" has been sorted out Louisiana Gaming Control has started the process of issuing licenses.

It is believed that 13 of Louisiana's 20 casinos have applied for a sports wagering license. So far five of those licenses have been approved. It can only be assumed that sports wagering licenses at the other eight properties will be either issued or denied in the coming weeks.

GVH Live via YouTube

Meanwhile, online sports wagering sites such as DraftKings, Caesers Sportsbook and FanDuel are already signing up sports bettors for their online platforms. Many of those platforms are offering early bird sign-on bonuses for players that sign up before legal wagering begins. Wagering on sporting events online has yet to be approved for these platforms in the state but could be approved within the next few weeks.