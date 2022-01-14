Louisiana Ragin' Cajun linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill is a Ragin' Cajun no more.

With a season of eligibility left, he's entered the transfer portal.

A second-team All Sun-Belt selection in 2021, McCaskill led the team in tackles last season with 84.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, he has been a key cog in Louisiana's defense over the last 4 seasons.

McCaskill is the 7th member of UL to enter the TP (transfer portal), joining defensive back Mekhi Garner, running backs Montrell Johnson and Emani Bailey, offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites, and wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

I asked Louisi9ana head coach Michael Desormeaux about the team's transfer portal policy, and while he didn't specify exact timelines, he offered a few hints.

"We have a consistent policy," said Desormeaux. "We're going to continue to do it that way because it gives them (player who entered the TP) time to think about what they want to do, but it gives us ample time to decide the strategy we will use going forward to replace the spot...if you compromise (from the timeline) one time, it'll create issues down the road."

Louisiana will go through spring workouts, ending with a spring game at Cajun Field in April.

The Cajuns are scheduled to open their 2022 season on September 3rd at home against Southeastern.

