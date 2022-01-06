Louisiana Officially Announces Multiple Football 2022 Staff Hires

Louisiana has made multiple official announcements regarding football staffing hires for the 2022 season.

Jorge Munoz spent 10 years as an offensive assistant with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns from 2008-2017. During that time, he had multiple roles such as passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach, wide receiver's coach, and offensive coordinator in 2016. Head coach Michael Desormeaux is bringing him back to be the team's associate head coach. Munoz will also serve as the tight ends coach for the Cajuns in 2022.

After departing from Louisiana, Munoz spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as an offensive analyst at LSU as a part of their championship-winning staff. In the 2020 season, he coached wide receivers and served as the passing game coordinator at Baylor

Connor Neighbors was promoted to director of football strength and conditioning after spending the 2021 season as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with Louisiana. Neighbors had experience in the strength and conditioning staffs at LSU, Florida Atlantic, and Alabama in the last five years, and he's a former LSU fullback, where he started in 2013 and 2014.

Desormeaux picked Bryant Ross to be an assistant offensive line coach. Ross spent three years at Louisiana from 2018-2020 where he worked with the offensive line, coaching up current NFL players such as Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson. He's returning to the program after serving as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Grambling in the 2021 season. Before coming to Louisiana, Ross spent time at Mississippi State and Central State University working with the offensive line for both programs.

Desormeaux also promoted Matt Bergeron to the position of running backs coach. Bergeron has been with the Cajuns since 2018, spending the first two years with Louisiana working with wide receivers and the last two seasons coaching the tight ends. He served as the interim running back coach during the Cajuns' 2021 New Orleans Bowl victory, and Desormeaux gave him the job for 2022. Before coming to Louisiana, Bergeron was the wide receivers coach at Arizona State under former head coach Billy Napier for two years in 2016-17. Before that, he was a student assistant in the quarterbacks room at Southern Miss from 2015-16 after finishing his playing career with the Golden Eagles in 2014.

Finally, it was rumored that Lamar Morgan was targeted by Louisiana to become their next defensive coordinator, and Desormeaux made that move official on Thursday, Jan. 6. Morgan will also be the safeties coach for Louisiana, coaching the same position that he played in a Cajuns uniform from 2003-2007. Morgan also spent time as an assistant coach under Napier from 2019-2020 where he coached the cornerbacks room. He spent 2021 as the cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt before coming back to Louisiana for the upcoming 2022 season

Before his first coaching stint with the Cajuns, Morgan was the safeties coach at the University of Houston in 2018, the defensive backs coach at UL-Monroe from 2016-17, and the defensive backs coach at Western Carolina from 2014-15. With Louisiana, Morgan worked directly with cornerbacks Eric Garror, Mekhi Garner, Michael Jacquet III, and AJ Washington among others. Morgan will come back to his alma mater after one year away to serve as the defensive coordinator for a team for the first time in his career.

With these announcements, coach Desormeaux's staff is starting to fill out for the 2022 season. Stay tuned for more updates regarding coaching hires for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team.

