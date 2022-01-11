Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Gets Surprise Of A Lifetime In Front Of The Team

With college football ending Monday night with the national championship, it's time to switch focus to college basketball. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns began their season really well. The Cajuns are 8-5 overall; however, they are 3-0 in conference play.

One member of the Ragin' Cajuns Men's basketball team received the surprise of a lifetime today. Kentrell Garnett was awarded a scholarship today in front of his entire team. Many on social media are applauding the Cajuns for giving Garnett a scholarship due to his hard work and play on the court.

(Photo Credit: UL Basketball/Twitter)

Kentrell Garnett has become the Cajuns' best 3 point shooter as a freshman. Garnett shoots an amazing 50% from 3. He's attempted 53 three-pointers and has made 27. The kid can shoot the leather off the basketball. So today when he was surprised by the team with a scholarship it made for a beautiful moment.

Social Media's Reaction To Kentrell Garnett Receiving A Scholarship

Seeing players receive scholarships still is some of the best and most wholesome content on the internet. The reason why that type of content is great is that these kids work really hard to accomplish their dreams. So to see Garnett receive a scholarship is well deserved. Not only is he the Cajuns' best shooter he is also one of their best defenders and is only a freshman.

Cajuns' fans are blessed with the fact that we will be able to see Garnett grow over his time at the university. He has worked hard to get to this point and he was rewarded for his work. Coach Bob Marlin took care of his guy, so as a fan you have to appreciate that.

The Cajuns return to the hardwood on Thursday, January 13th against UT Arlington at 7:00 PM.