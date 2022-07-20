Louisiana Ragin' Cajun running back and return specialist Chris Smith has been named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today.

It's the second consecutive year Smith earned a spot on the list.

Smith, a 1st-Team All-American in 2020 as a kick returner, has been a constant in the Louisiana backfield the last several years.

He's expected to be a top the depth chart.

In the last three seasons, Smith has scored 17 touchdowns, accumulating 3057 all-purpose yards.

The Doak Walker Award is given after the season to the best running back in college football who is also in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate.

