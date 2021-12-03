Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Coach Billy Napier Announces Sun Belt Championship Will Be His Final Game

In today's Sun Belt Conference Championship game press conference, head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Billy Napier announced that it will be his last game as the team's leader. Napier will not participate in the Cajuns forthcoming bowl gaming, meaning it's one final ride for him with the Louisiana team.

As Coach Billy Napier and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns prepare to face off against the App State Mountaineers tomorrow afternoon at Cajun Field, one question many fans have been wondering about has been answered. The Sun Belt Championship game will in fact be Billy Napier's last game as the Ragin' Cajuns head coach.

See video from the press conference with Coach Billy Napier making the announcement below.

Coach Napier explained how the natural break between the Sun Belt Conference Championship game and the bowl game combined with the opportunity for the Ragin' Cajuns coaching staff to get some leadership experience all went into the decision making process.

For any Cajuns fans considering attending the Sun Belt Championship game, here is what Napier has to say.

So yes, it really is one final ride for Coach Billy Napier as he leads the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns out onto Cajun Field Saturday afternoon. The atmosphere will surely be emotional, electric, and hopefully joyous as the Cajuns look to pull out a win over the App State Mountaineers.

GEAUX CAJUNS!