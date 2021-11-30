Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Break Into College Football Playoff Rankings

It's been a busy week in Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football.

After winning their 11th consecutive game on Saturday and finishing the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record, it was announced Sunday head coach Billy Napier would become the next head coach at the University of Florida.

Napier remains the head coach at Louisiana this week, as the team prepares to host one of the biggest, if not the biggest game in the history of Cajun Field.

#20 Louisiana (11-1, 8-0) plays host to Appalachian State (10-2, 7-1) in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game this Saturday at 2:30.

Already ranked in both the AP (20) and Coaches Poll (21), Louisiana broke into the College Football Playoff rankings tonight at #24.

It's the first time this season Louisiana has appeared in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The top 4 this week is Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, and Cincinnati.

Following conference championship weekend, the College Football Playoff field of 4 will be set.

