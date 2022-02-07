Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Elijah Mitchell recently talked about the moment where he was drafted to the NFL by the San Francisco 49ers. Although his team did not make it all the way to the big game, the Erath native certainly made his mark on the league with some stellar performances to begin his promising professional career.

A sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Elijah Mitchell had certainly made his mark on the Acadiana region throughout his high school and college days. After playing at Erath High School and then with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, local supporters knew all along that Mitchell was destined to be a star.

After beginning in San Francisco with hopes of just making the roster, Mitchell's rookie season in the league was as impressive as one could ask for.

Mitchell has solidified his place as a bonafide ball-carrier in the NFL. His first year of experience under coaching from Kyle Shanahan and now head coach of the Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel will certainly be valuable for the Acadiana native to continue where he left off.

But now that Mitchell is in the off-season, he is getting more media attention than ever. With that comes a chance for the guy from Erath to reflect on the moment that officially began his professional football career.

Elijah Mitchell Interview on 2021 NFL Draft Moment

See the full interview for yourself via @gmfb on Twitter here.

In the interview, a clip from our media partners at KATC-TV3 shows the exact moment Mitchell got that call from the 49ers organization. He was surrounded by friends and family, which further proves how incredible of a support system the Erath native has around him.

Mitchell reflected on that moment by saying, "You work your whole life for it. I was grateful for that day, when I got that call. I don't care if it was late or what". Certainly, the 49ers organization must also look back at that phone call and be pretty happy about it as they got quite the player out of their sixth-round choice.

It is really cool to see a local athlete go through his young career and find such great success early on. I have a feeling that we will be seeing Elijah Mitchell's name floating around amongst the top running-backs in the league for years to come.

