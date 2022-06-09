Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to Host 2023 Sun Belt Conference Softball Tournament

The reigning champions of the Sun Belt Conference will get to defend their title at home next year as Lamson Park was named as the 2023 host of the SBC Softball Tournament on Thursday.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who defeated Texas State 7-1 in the SBC Tournament Title game a few weeks ago, will look to add another championship from the comforts of their own home next season. Newcomers James Madison, Marshall, and Southern Miss will try like the rest of the Sun Belt to knock off the three-time defending champs. James Madison's season came to an end when they canceled the remainder of it following the death of their catcher Lauren Bernett in late April. Marshall finished their season in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament and Southern Miss struggled mightily in CUSA play despite pulling off huge non-conference upsets against SEC powerhouses Florida and Mississippi State, who finished their seasons in the Women's College World Series and the Super Regionals, respectively. Official dates and schedule will be announced later but we do know the event is scheduled to happen in May 2023.

In 2000, Lamson Park served as the SBC's inaugural tournament championship event host, then hosted 4 more times - 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2018. The Cajuns have won 4 of the 5 SBC tournaments they have hosted (losing to Texas State in 2018) and have won 16 of the 21 total SBC tournaments played.

The big announcement came after a huge non-conference part of the Cajuns schedule was announced earlier in the day - that Louisiana will compete in the 2023 TaxAct Clearwater Invitational that will feature some of the top programs in college softball.

