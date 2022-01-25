Louisiana Softball Ranked in Softball America Top 25 Poll

Coming soon.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun softball team begins their season two weeks from Friday.

Already ranked #22 in the D1 preseason poll, Louisiana is also ranked in the Softball American top 25 poll which was released today.

Louisiana is the only Sun Belt school in the top 25, though future Sun Belt team James Madison sit at #22.

For a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament every season of the 21st century, a preseason top 25 ranking is always expected.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 7 games on their schedule against preseason top 25 squads.

Louisiana is currently scheduled to play Alabama twice, LSU twice, and Texas three times.

Alabama is 3rd, Texas is 11th, and LSU is 16th in Softball America's preseason rankings.

First pitch for the 2022 Louisiana softball season is Friday, February 11th against UAB at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

