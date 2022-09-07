Louisiana To Honor The Historic 2011 Cajun Football Team At Saturday’s Game

The Ragin’ Cajuns will take on Eastern Michigan this Saturday at home in the first nationally televised game of the year. Not only is the game being broadcasted nationally, but the game will air on the NFL Network. The Cajuns will also look to extend their nation-leading winning streak to 15, so it goes without saying that this is a special stage for the Cajuns.

While the game getting national attention is a big deal, there is something else happening at this game that will make this a special night at Cajun Field. The university will honor the 2011 Ragin’ Cajun football team during the broadcast.

The 2011 Cajun squad is considered a special team that set a standard for winning. The team would finish the season 9-4 and 6-2 in sun Sunbelt. The 2011 Cajuns would capture the team's first New Orleans bowl victory. The Cajuns would go on to beat 8-4 San Diego State 32-30.

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - San Diego State v Louisiana-Lafayette Getty Images loading...

That was not only the first New Orleans Bowl win, but it was the first FBS division one bowl win for the program as well. This win would spark a streak of winning the New Orleans Bowl for four straight years.

The team featured Head Coach, Mark Hudspeth, who was in his first year of coaching the Cajuns in 2011. The team also featured stars such as wideout, Richie Falgout, and quarterback, Terrance Broadway.

Louisiana Lafayette v Tulane Getty Images loading...

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - East Carolina v Louisiana Lafayette Getty Images loading...

The team also featured the late great, Brad McGuire, who played a variety of positions. McGuire started his career as a quarterback for the Cajuns but would play a swiss army knife role in 2011 and helped lead his squad to a New Orleans Bowl title.

Brad McGuire Photo courtesy of UL Athletics loading...

The 2011 team will be forever remembered for establishing a culture of winning at the University of Louisiana. Tune to in the NFL network or head out to Cajun Field to watch Louisiana take on Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

