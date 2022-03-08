Louisiana vs Louisiana Tech Baseball Game Postponed

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball will not play their scheduled game at Louisiana Tech this evening.

With a 100% chance of rain, the decision has been made to postpone the game until April 6th at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston.

Louisiana is already set to play the Bulldogs in Ruston on April 5th and is now scheduled to play LA Tech on back-to-back midweek road games next month.

