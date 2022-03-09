Louisiana vs UNO Baseball Game Postponed

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball will not play their scheduled game at UNO this evening.

With rain expected throughout the day in New Orleans, the decision has been made to postpone the game until March 30th.

It's the second straight day weather has postponed a midweek game for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Yesterday, they were scheduled to play Louisiana Tech in Ruston. That game was rescheduled for April 5th.

Louisiana (6-6) will return to action this Friday at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park for a weekend series against the Houston Cougars.

For more in-depth Ragin' Cajun baseball content, you can listen to my conversation with assistant coach Anthony Babineaux from this morning.

