Louisiana Women’s Basketball Dominated UL Monroe 73-54

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are coming off of a win against UT Arlington last week where they won 62-57. The Cajuns then had a full week of rest as they had no games during the week. Saturday they faced their rival UL Monroe, and the Cajuns dominated 73-54

The Cajuns won the 1st quarter 17-10, they won the 2nd quarter as well 17-10, they let up the gas a little and only won the 3rd 19-17, and in the 4th they won 20-17. The Cajuns started off the game incredibly on defense, they did let up a little in the second half; however, they did start playing a lot of different players to give them some playing time. The Cajuns held ULM to 34% from the field and 33% from 3. They also forced ULM to commit 21 turnovers while getting 9 steals. The Cajuns were locked in on the defensive side.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cajuns shot 54% from the field and 40% from the 3 point line. The Cajuns' leading scorer was Makayia Hallmon with 21 points. Tamera Johnson also added 11 points and Ashlyn Jones contributed 10 points as well. The Cajuns outrebounded ULM 33-29. They also scored 30 points in the paint.

The Cajuns were in control of this game from the beginning! The Cajuns will be back on the hardwood on February 24th against Georgia State at 6 pm.