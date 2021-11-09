Louisiana Women’s Basketball Starts The Season Off With A Win

Tonight was a big night for Louisiana Women's Basketball. The team was able to hang their Sun Belt championship banner as well as their WNIT appearance banner. Last year was a special year for the Cajuns, so to be able to hang that banner meant a lot to this team and its fans. But that was last year and it is time for the 2021-2022 season, as your Ragin Cajuns battled Texas A&M-Kingsville tonight.

The Cajuns won the game 84-58. UL was in the driver's seat for the entirety of this game. The Cajuns won each quarter of the game minus the 4th quarter. In the first quarter the Cajuns won 23-14, 2nd 18-9, 3rd 29-20, and the 4th they lost by 1 point 14-15. But by that point, the game was already over as the Cajuns had a clear advantage and the lead!

UL's leading scorer tonight was Tamera Johnson. Tamera scored an efficient 16 points while shooting 6-7 from the field and 2-3 from the 3 point line. Brandi Williams was the next highest scorer with 12 points. Also, Ty'Reona Doucet added 10 points and 3 rebounds.

One of the key factors in Louisiana getting the win tonight was UL's bench production. UL's bench scored 28 points to A&M-Kingsville's 19. As a team, the Cajuns shot a beautiful 44% from the 3 point line and 48% from the field. They also dominated in the paint by scoring a whopping 30 points to A&M-Kingsville's 19. The other huge key was the Cajuns' defensive effort. They forced 12 turnovers and were able to score 17 points off of said 12 turnovers.

This was a great way to start off the season. Cajuns fans you have a lot to look forward to with this team. I personally believe that the Cajuns are lining themselves up for a special year. Louisiana takes the court again this Saturday against Rice at 7:00 PM.