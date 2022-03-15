Louisiana’s Jeff ‘El Jefe’ Wilson Named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

El Jefe is Spanish for leader/chief/boss.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun senior right-handed pitcher Jeff Wilson earned the nickname earlier in his career as one of the most respected members of the team.

The former bullpen arm moved into the Sunday starter role this season, and in last Sunday's win over Houston, was phenomenal.

Wilson's complete-game, four-hitter with a career-best 10 strikeouts in Sunday's win helped him seal his first career decision.

Today, he was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week.

El Jefe retired 17 of the final 18 batters, holding the Cougars to a .138 batting average in a 10-1 win.

"El Jefe is a leader in our clubhouse," coach Matt Deggs says about Wilson. "He's always deflecting praise, and doing whatever he can for the betterment of the team. Wilson is a true leader."

Louisiana (8-7) returns to the diamond tomorrow night in Lake Charles to face McNeese State (9-7) in a 6 p.m. contest at Joe Miller Ballpark.

The radio pregame show begins at 5:30 on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL-FM.

