Louisiana’s Season Ends in 6-1 Loss to TCU

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball season came to an end on Sunday in a 6-1 elimination-game loss to TCU at the College Station Regional.

For a team that had no quit, the final out came out of the season came when Will Veillon ran out a grounder that was so close at first base it had to be reviewed.

The Cajuns season ends with a record of 37-23 and an NCAA Regional appearance, the first under head coach Matt Deggs who took over the program from the late great Tony Robichaux in the summer of 2019.

"We had bigger plans than 1-2 in a Regional, but I can't thank these men enough," said head coach Matt Deggs in his postgame radio interview. "They've done several things. They've restored the grit. They've elevated us back to where we should be on the national stage."

TCU took an early lead on Sunday when Brayden Taylor knocked a 2-run homer over the wall.

Louisiana didn't have enough offense Sunday, putting their only inning of the game on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 1st on a bases loaded walk.

TCU went on to add 1 run in the 2nd, 1 run in the 4th, and 2 runs in the 8th.

Louisiana finished the game with 7 hits, including two for Kyle Debarge and Jonathan Brandon.

The 2022 campaign is officially in the books, the coach Deggs and the program have big goals for 2023.

"One year from now we're gonna walk through the gates of Omaha," said Deggs.

Louisiana has played in one College World Series (2000), and several Super Regionals since.

When Coach Deggs was hired on July 17th, 2019, he vowed to do everything he could to return the program to a CWS. The 2022 season was a big step forward in accomplishing that goal.

