LSU Adds PAC-12 Quarterback via Transfer Portal

The college baseball season is barely two weeks old and already our thoughts are turning to college football. Such is life below the Mason-Dixon line. Some say college football down here is a religion. Nah, it goes much deeper than that and that's why as we sit on the cusp of NCAA March Madness and the Southeastern Conference Basketball tournament we find our attention directed to the football field.

Florida v LSU Getty Images loading...

The field in question is Death Valley, Tiger Stadium, you know where the LSU Tigers and their fans roar to life on Saturdays in the fall. One of the bigger questions facing the LSU faithful and more importantly new LSU Tiger head Coach Brian Kelly is what will the Tigers do at quarterback.

It was announced yesterday that former Arizona State signal-caller Jayden Daniels has committed to playing at LSU. Daniels has been a three-year starter for the Sun Devils program and as a graduate transfer could make an impact at LSU during spring drills and of course in the fall.

Coach Kelly in a statement released yesterday said this about Jayden Daniels,

He's a playmaker with a strong arm and the ability to make plays with his feet. We are excited to welcome Jayden to our program...

Daniels entered the NCAA's Transfer Portal on February 18th. Which came as a shock to Sun Devil supporters since he had released a video statement last December saying he was planning on finishing his college career in Tempe. However, that program has been riddled with staff turnovers and roster uncertainty as the NCAA continues its investigation into alleged recruiting improprieties.

Daniels is expected to be on campus in Baton Rouge by mid-March. He is expected to participate in spring drills. He is expected to compete for the starting job against current LSU quarterbacks Myles Brennan, Garret Nussmeier, and Walker Howard.

LSU will host their annual spring game on April 23rd and will open the 2022 football season in the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, September 4th against Florida State.

Let's hope he can learn at least some of our lingo by then.