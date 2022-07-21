LSU head football coach Brian Kelly doesn't seem to mind getting grief on social media for his dance moves.

Since being introduced as head coach of the Tigers, it has happened more than once.

One of the individuals who enjoy ribbing Kelly is his daughter, Grace.

Back on Father's Day, she teased her dad for the brief southern accent he dropped after a few days in Baton Rouge.

For what it's worth, Kelly doesn't seem to care what people think of his dance moves.

Grace shared a video from the golf course of coach Kelly participating in the latest TikTok 'Fortnite, Do It Again" dance trend.

Keep moving coach.

