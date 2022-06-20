LSU Coach Brian Kelly Trolled by His Daughter in Funny Father’s Day Post

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has drawn plenty of headlines since being hired by the Tigers at the end of November.

In the 7+ months since taking the job, he's shown off dance moves with recruits...

Learned how to do the famous "Griddy" dance from the creator of the dance Lah Griddy...

And who can forget his address to a crowd of LSU fans at a basketball game last December when a strange accent briefly came out...

For what it's worth, none of those headlines are important. They're just fun social media antics that come with being a head coach under the microscope of the SEC and their fanbases.

Kelly had no issue laughing at himself about the "fam-uh-lee" comment.

And apparently, Kelly's daughter Grace has no issue continuing to tease her dad about it, as evidenced by her Father's Day post to him on social media.

Coach Kelly and the LSU Tigers kick off their season on Sunday, September 4th in the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans against the Florida State Seminoles.

