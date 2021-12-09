LSU Coach Brian Kelly Visits Lafayette

He's only been LSU's head football coach for a week and a half, but Brian Kelly is already on the road recruiting players for his inaugural season in Baton Rouge.

His latest recruiting mission took him to Acadiana.

According to posts on social media, Kelly visited at least two school in Lafayette on Wednesday. One of his stops brought him to St. Thomas More Catholic High School.

According to a photo posted to social media by STM basketball coach Danny Broussard, Kelly stopped by the campus during the day Wednesday. Just one day earlier, another person with ties to the Tigers football program paid a visit to the STM campus and posed for a phot with Broussard. That person: LSU receiver and STM alumnus Jack Bech.

Meanwhile, Kelly's recruiting tour also took him to Lafayette's Northside. Kelly stopped at Lafayette Christian Academy. LCA headmaster Jay Miller said in a Facebook post that Kelly made an offer to one of his school's players while on campus.

That new Tigers commit is cornerback Jordan Allen. Allen, who decommitted from Penn State in October, confirmed the news in a tweet on his own Twitter profile.

Allen, a three-star recruit, says he'll be making an official visit to LSU next week after receiving Kelly's offer. However, his recruiting period is nowhere near closed. Other coaches from Power Five universities are reportedly coming to Lafayette next week to speak with him and pitch their schools and programs to him.

Kelly also made stops at Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Lake Charles College Prep on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he Kelly visited Shreveport and other parts of North Louisiana.

All of these recruiting visits come just days after Kelly hired McNeese State University head coach Frank Wilson to be his associate head coach. Wilson, with whom Kelly met in Lafayette prior to hiring him, is known for his recruiting prowess in Louisiana.

Coincidence? We think not.

