LSU Commit Flau’jae Johnson Has a New Documentary About Her Life

The LSU Women's Basketball team had a good first year under Head Coach Kim Mulkey. They lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. However, things are looking up as they are bringing in a top recruit in Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson is not only a great basketball player but she is also a dope rapper some may say even better than Dame Dolla(Damien Lillard). So dope in fact that Jay-Z's roc nation signed her to his music label. The combination of the two has Johnson lined up for a new docu-series with TOGETHXR.

Johnson partnered with TOGETHXR media as the subject of their new series FENOM. The company was founded by star soccer player Alex Morgan, the legendary Sue Bird, swimmer Simone Manuel, and snowboarder Chloe Kim. The company was founded to tell the stories of great, upcoming, and even legendary women athletes and women involved with sports. And Johnson meets all the criteria to be the star of a series.

As someone who was on America's Got Talent, signed to Roc Nation, and is one of the best incoming college basketball players Johnson is extremely interesting. The docu-series will cover Johnson's senior year of high school as she juggles being a great basketball player and carrying on her father's legacy in the music industry.

Right now you can view the entire series on TOGETHXR's youtube channel. But good for Johnson getting the spotlight on her for her many talents. I look forward to seeing her on the court this upcoming season for the Tigers.