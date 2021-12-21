LSU Defensive Tackle Neil Farrell Opts Out of Texas Bowl to Prepare for NFL Draft

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. announced on Monday that he is opting out of playing in the team's upcoming bowl on January 4th.

Farrell called his decision to not play in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State part of his pre-draft process.

Farrell, a fifth-year senior from Mobile, Alabama, was a key contributor to the interior defensive line that showed vast improvement throughout the season despite losing several key contributors down the stretch.

He appeared in all 12 games for LSU with 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defended.

For his career, Farrell appeared in a total of 48 games for the purple and gold in his five seasons in Baton Rouge. He played in all 15 games during the 2019 National Championship season.

He leaves the team with 143 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four passes defended, and one forced fumble.

The LSU Tigers will play the Kansas State Wildcats in Houston on Tuesday, January 4 in the Texas Bowl.