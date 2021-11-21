LSU Finally Gets A Win Against UL Monroe

This season has been rocky, to say the least for the Tigers. From losing major players like Myles Brennan to Derek Stingley to Coach O losing his job. The Tigers were on a 3 game losing streak before the win against UL Monroe. The Tigers beat UL Monroe 27-14.

Even though the Tigers beat ULM, it was still a sloppy performance by the offense. Max Johnson's stats can be misleading as he was 22/33 for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown. From just looking at those numbers one would think LSU's offense was moving smooth. However, they scored every point but one touchdown in the first half. In the second half, it was turn over on downs, touchdown, punt, punt, and finally field goal for the Tigers. They just looked out of sync. Plus the running game wasn't the best. The Tigers accumulated 92 yards on the ground. Even Coach O stated, "Did we play great? No. Did we make some mistakes? Yes, but we won the game. I'm happy for the boys.".

The Tigers did compete on the defensive end holding ULM to 14. They managed to get 5 tackles for losses, 1 sack, 1 int, 2 quarterback hurries, and 2 pass deflections.

This game however just wasn't a great game to watch for Tigers fans. There is no reason for LSU to only beat ULM 27-14. Yeah, the defense held ULM to 14 points but the offense should've scored way more than 27 points. This has been a painful season as a Tigers fan to watch. And social media did not react well to the Tigers' performance.

The Tigers need to win their next game against Texas A&M to be bowl eligible and finish 6-6. And in my honest opinion, I just don't see that happening. If you can barely beat a ULM team, I just don't see you beating the only team to beat Alabama this year. The Tigers really need to focus on who's the next coaching hire going to be because this type of year can't continue at LSU. I don't think you can even celebrate this win as a fan. This is just like an "ohhhhh they beat ULM, cool" situation. But when it comes to LSU this year, it is what it is.

The Tigers will face Texas A&M on Saturday, November 27th at 6 pm.