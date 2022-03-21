LSU Hires Matt McMahon As New Head Basketball Coach

After the debacle that was Will Wade's tenure at LSU, Athletic Director Scott Woodward had another coaching search on his hands. Enter Murray State's, Matt McMahon. After Murray State's exit from the tournament Woodward was swift as LSU hired the former Murray State coach.

McMahon spent 7 years at Murray State turning them into the mid-major powerhouse that produced NBA star and MVP candidate Ja Morant. He also brought his squad to the NCAA tournament three times. He is someone who is known as a great character guy which LSU needs desperately but he is also a winner and a molder of men. His record at Murray State is 154-67.

LSU may end up getting hit with sanctions for the NOA's with Will Wade. So they may be out of the tournament for a while. However, McMahon realizes he can build something special at LSU. Now he will have all the tools he would need to get it done!