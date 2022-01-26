Former LSU Coach Les Miles Once Told Ja’Marr Chase He Wasn’t Cut Out to Play Receiver

Former LSU Tigers standout Ja'Marr Chase has quickly come into his own through his rookie season with the Bengals. But recently, Chase told a story where former LSU head coach Les Miles apparently once informed him that he was not cut-out to play wide receiver.

LSU v Alabama Kevin C. Cox loading...

While Louisiana football fans have reasons to cheer for a couple of offensive players for the Bengals in the playoffs, a former Saints defensive back has left a sour taste in many fan's mouths. Eli Apple recently went on a Twitter rant where he threw some serious shade about the city of New Orleans and he also apparently refused to pay for his mother's ticket to their big game.

New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears Nuccio DiNuzzo loading...

Nevertheless, as the Cincinnati Bengals look to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will look for his favorite teammate Ja'Marr Chase to come up with some big plays as he has the entire season.

The Burrow to Chase connection has only strengthened since the duo's days in Baton Rouge, but a recent story reveals that there was a chance this connection never happened at all.

Did Les Miles tell Ja'Marr Chase he couldn't play receiver?

Twitter via @BrandonSaho Twitter via @BrandonSaho loading...

According to @thorku on Twitter, Chase was at one time going to play football for Kansas. This is apparently where his and Les Miles' paths first crossed.

See the post from @SportsCenter with the quote from Ja'Marr Chase here.

Check out Chase explaining the story in his own words via @BrandonSaho here.

As Chase explained, this was the best story he had in regards to being fired up by someone saying he couldn't do something. According to Chase, when he was coming out of high school Les Miles told him he wasn't ready to play wide receiver. Instead, Miles thought Chase should play cornerback.

AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl - LSU v Texas Tech Scott Halleran loading...

Whether Les Miles was wrong from the get-go or this was the spark Chase needed to reach new heights, we can certainly say now that the Bengal is a bonafide superstar in the NFL. Just check out some of the highlights from his rookie season below.

Internet reacts to Les Miles telling Ja'Marr Chase that he couldn't play receiver

While we haven't heard from Les Miles specifically in reference to this story, I am sure he would have to admit that he was wrong at the time especially considering the success Ja'Marr Chase has had both in his college days and in the NFL.

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders