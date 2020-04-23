Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted by the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the 1st round (32nd overall), helping LSU make history.

The Tigers leading rusher in 2019 was the 5th LSU player taken in the first round Thursday night, a new school record, surpassing 4 set back in 2007.

At 5'7, 207 lbs, Edwards-Helaire was "Mr. Reliable" for LSU last season, making big plays in some of the biggest moments of a National Championship season.

In 2019, he rushed for 1,414 yards and an SEC best 16 rushing touchdowns, reeling in 55 receptions for 453 yards as well.

His versatility at the position should fit perfectly in a Chiefs offense.