LSU QB Myles Brennan Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

It appears that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan's time as a Tiger is over. Brody Miller of The Athletic is reporting that the senior signal-caller plans to enter the transfer portal.

Brennan has yet to play for Tigers this season as he has been out since August after injuring his left arm in an accident during a fishing trip.

The Tigers turned to Max Johnson and he's started all season while the team has struggled to a 4-4 record.

Last season, Brennan finished with 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 60.3% completion percentage. For his career, he's thrown for 1,712 yards, 13 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 60.2% completion percentage.

Brennan, a native of Long Beach, Mississippi, will have one more year of eligibility remaining.

After a bye week this past weekend, LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to #3 Alabama (7-1, 4-1) to take on the Crimson Tide. Kick-off is set for 6:00 pm