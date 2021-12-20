What a week it's been.

Myles Brennan recently announced that he'd be returning to LSU for his senior year, but there's more going on in his life.

The LSU quarterback recently got engaged to his girlfriend and he elected to ask for her hand in marriage on the 50-yard of Tiger Stadium.

Twitter vi Myles Brennan

If you're wondering, yes she accepted the proposal under the lights, and the two seemed very excited as they stood on the field of Tiger Stadium.

Brennan entered the transfer portal but then elected to return to LSU for his final season as the Tigers quarterback.

Congratulations to both and we wish them nothing the best in the years ahead.

Here's what some Tiger fans had to say after Brennan posted these amazing photos from the 50-yard line.