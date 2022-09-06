He wanted to go viral, and now he has.

Watch as an LSU student tees off on the LSU football program following their loss Sunday night in New Orleans.

He makes a good point in that LSU really has struggled in opening games the past few years, but then goes on to compare the LSU football program to a small high school team.

Apparently, this television station set up an "open mic" outside of the dome Sunday night and this guy took full advantage of it.

The young man below would even go on to say that LSU takes his tuition money and that they still stink at football.

Well, tuition money doesn't fund LSU Athletics, but I see his point here.

Do you think he'll be in Tiger Stadium this Saturday night when LSU hosts Southern University? I bet that he is.