News regarding who's coming and going from the LSU Tigers football program has been hitting at a dizzying pace, but, we'll try to keep you up to speed regarding some of the latest additions.

Over the last few days, there have been three transfers announced inbound to the Tigers.

First, on Saturday, former Virginia Cavalier linebacker West Weeks announced via Twitter his commitment to LSU.

Weeks played in eight games for Virginia as a freshman, finishing with 31 total tackles, 15 solo, a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and five passes defended.

He was a three-star athlete coming out of Watkinsville, Georgia and rated as the No. 54 overall prospect in the state for the class of 2021 according to 247 Sports. He held offers from Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, and South Carolina, among others.

A familiar name announced on Sunday, January 16 that he was heading to Baton Rouge. Defensive back Frank Wilson IV posted on Twitter that he was transferring.

Wilson IV is the son of LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson, who was hired by Brian Kelly from McNeese back in December 2021. The elder Wilson was the head coach of McNeese at the time.

Wilson IV played in one game in the 2021 COVID Spring season and recorded two tackles and a pass break up against Tarleton State. Then in the fall his season ended early due to an injury and that forced him to take a redshirt.

Finally, the Tigers have added former Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett. He announced his decision yesterday.

Bramblett played for Brian Kelly in South Bend, Indiana for the last three years.

On 51 punts last season, Bramblett averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards against Wisconsion. 31.4% of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

With these additions, that makes a total of 10 additions for LSU through the transfer portal. Below is the list of players and their previous schools

OT - Miles Frazier, FIU

LS - Slade Roy, ECU

DB - Mekhi Garner, UL

DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas

DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas

RB - Noah Cain, Penn State

WR - Kyren Lacy, UL

LB - West Weeks, Virginia

DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State

P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame