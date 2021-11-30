LSU Tigers Coach Brian Kelly Arrives in Baton Rouge – Fans Suggest Where He Should Eat First

The LSU Tigers have landed their next head football coach, as Brian Kelly has arrived in Baton Rouge. As many Tiger fans have been concerned with his contract and other specifics, folks on social media are simply wondering where the good people of Baton Rouge should take Kelly to eat first.

How did Brian Kelly get to LSU?

After Coach Ed Orgeron's emotional final game in Tiger stadium, all LSU fans began wondering who would take his place. It only took a few days for the word to spread that LSU was going after Notre Dame's coach, Brian Kelly.

While Kelly has yet to win a National Championship, his winning resume warranted LSU to shell out a pretty hefty contract for the veteran coach to make his way down to Baton Rouge.

Before that came a late-night text from Coach Kelly to his team at Notre Dame, who unfortunately had to find out the hard way that their Coach was ditching town for an SEC job.

Although the goodbye to his team at Notre Dame was far from ideal, Kelly is onto greener pastures down here in The Boot. @LSUFootball is sure happy to have secured their coach.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly Arrives in Baton Rouge

The Golden Band from Tigerland was ready for Coach Kelly's arrival at the Baton Rouge airport and you can see them warming the place up via a @MCTrent23 Tweet.

Tiger fans lined the fence of the airport to welcome their new coach to Louisiana's capitol and you can check out that scene via @JacquesDoucet on Twitter below.

Finally, Coach Brian Kelly arrived in Baton Rouge to a warm welcome.

A live video of Coach Kelly's arrival via @WAFB on Twitter below.

Where should LSU take Brian Kelly to eat in Baton Rouge?

But, there is another conversation happening amongst folks on social media who frequent Baton Rouge restaurants.

The suggestions came in hot-and-heavy from people who have an opinion on solid spots to grub in the Baton Rouge area. See the top suggestions from Twitter below.

Others on social media suggest that Coach Kelly should get eased into the South Louisiana culture with some fast-food.

Whatever Coach Brian Kelly ends up eating first, we know that he will receive a warm welcome from the Tiger fans anxiously awaiting a new beginning for their team who struggled through the past couple of seasons following their epic National Championship campaign in 2019.

The only other thing waiting for Coach Kelly is the tense competition that exists in the SEC. Best of luck to Brian Kelly and all of the LSU Tigers who are looking to bring the program back to their winning tradition.