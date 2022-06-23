LSU to Unveil ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich Statue on July 25

One of the greatest basketball players of all time will be getting immortalized soon with a statue on the campus where he enjoyed his greatest success.

LSU announced on Wednesday the date for the unveiling of the on-campus statue of "Pistol" Pete Maravich. (Fittingly, the announcement came on what would have been Maravich's 75th birthday).

The statue will be revealed at 6:00 pm on Monday, July 25, 2022, with a private reception to take place afterward inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

This statue is a long time in the making as the LSU Board of Supervisors approved its build back in 2016.

The statue will stand alongside existing likenesses of Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the PMAC.

Maravich scored 3,667 points in his three seasons at LSU, averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970. Despite restrictions that kept freshmen from playing varsity basketball and the absence of a three-point line or a shot clock during his collegiate career, Maravich still remains the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

Maravich was the 1970 Naismith Award winner and the Sporting News National Player of the Year and was a three-time first-team All-American with the Tigers.

Following his senior year, Maravich was drafted third overall in 1970 by the Atlanta Hawks. He would play 10 seasons in the NBA for three different franchises, averaging 24.2 points per game for his career.

Maravich is a member of the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary All-Time Teams alongside O'Neal and Pettit. In 1987, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and shortly before his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was re-named the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by the Louisiana Legislature.