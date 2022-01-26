LSUE Baseball Named Top Team in NJCAA Preseason Rankings

PRESS RELEASE

STORY BY TRAVIS WEBB

Interim Director Of Public Affairs

Athletics Communications Director

LSUE NAMED TOP TEAM IN NJCAA PRESEASON RANKINGS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

EUNICE, La. – For the second straight campaign, LSU Eunice baseball has been tabbed as the number one ranked team in the NJCAA Preseason Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The weekly poll is voted on by a committee of NJCAA baseball coaches.

The defending NJCAA National Champions received seven of the eight first-place votes with Kellogg, Lincoln Land, Pearl River, and Madison College rounding out the top five. There are five teams from Region 23 in the poll.

This marks the sixth time under Jeff Willis that LSU Eunice has been given top billing in the NJCAA polls. The Bengals have been ranked first or second in the NJCAA rankings the last 17 years.

“We are obviously humbled by the ranking that comes from our peers but ultimately it’s a reflection of last year’s team,” LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. “This group of young men need to understand that it only means they have a very large target on their backs and will need to come ready to compete each night out.”

LSU Eunice was also named the number one team in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll that was released last month.

The Bengals will face off with two teams ranked in the preseason top five, hosting second-ranked Kellogg for a weekend series and playing a neutral site game against number four Pearl River.

National Tournament MVP Peyton LeJeune headlines the offensive returners with ten other Bengals back that made at least a start during the 2021 Championship season. LSUE pitching could be a strength as the Bengals will see three of its best ERAs back as well as two starting arms from their World Series run with Luke McGibboney and Dalton Burrell back in the fold.

LSUE opens the season this Friday with a home contest against North Lake College. The action from Bengal Stadium gets underway at 6:00 PM and be seen via video stream on the all-new LSUE Digital Network.

