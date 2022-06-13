LSUE Basketball Player Missing After Tubing Down River

We are following a developing story surrounding LSUE Men's Basketball player Everette Jackson.

WDSU reports that Jackson went missing in a Boise river after going tubing with his girlfriend on Saturday evening.

According to Jackson's girlfriend, he was sept away by the current in the river after he lost control of his raft.

Everette Jackson was a graduate of Central Lafourche High School.

Authorities are reportedly using drones to search the river being that weather conditions have been deemed too unsafe for a ground search and rescue.

According to Keion Monique, she says that authorities have said that there are several islands nearby, and hopes are that they will locate Jackson on one of the islands.

We're going to continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when the time comes.