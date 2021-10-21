Luke Bryan Shown at NLCS Pounding Back Seltzers

I am not sure why Luke Bryan has become the Nickelback of the country world, but I am certainly here for it. I don't know what it is about the man that makes me want to punch his overly white teeth. I like some of his music, but for some reason, I cringe when I hear his name or his voice. You know when your mom had that certain tone to talk to you, and you just wanted to stab your ears out with a soldering iron? Close in similarity.

The Atlanta Braves are currently 3-1 against the 1-3 Dodgers and Bryan was there to check out game 2 for the series. The thing is, he's sitting in front of a water bottle and a seltzer while the guy next to him is rocking a Stella, water, and a seltzer. At least the guy on the left is showing he is enjoying options. Bryan is just dedicated to the seltzer it seems.

Michael Rather

This isn't the first time Luke has been part of the seltzer game, he collaborated a few years back with Two Lane. Two Lane is a brewing company based in Virginia. They recently announced their Luke Bryan signature edition hard seltzers. Yep, this isn't Luke Combs pounding Busch Lites, it's Cherry, Lime, Blueberry, and Watermelon flavored seltzers with Luke Bryan's signature on it.

I am not knocking seltzers, but I am also not a country music star that talks about being a cowboy and doing cowboy activities. I am a radio DJ that talks about food, pumpkin spice lattes, and seltzer beer. I believe I am held at a lower standard than a guy with overly white teeth that sings Huntin, Fishing, and Lovin' Every Day. That song certainly doesn't mention catching a limeade seltzer from your fancy Kate Spade ice chest and going fishing.