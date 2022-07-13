Marion Barber’s Autopsy Report Details His Cause of Death

NFL and Dallas Cowboys fans mourned the death of former running back Marion Barber III last month.

He was found dead in his Texas apartment on June 1st after police performed a welfare check.

A former Pro Bowler for the Cowboys, he played 6 of his 7 NFL seasons in Dallas.

The Cowboys released the following statement following his passing:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Barber was known for his physical style of play and knack for scoring touchdowns. He quickly became a fan favorite among Cowboy fans.

Many wondered what led to Barber's cause of death.

Sadly, it was heat.

The Collin County medical examiner’s office have released the findings of his autopsy, citing heat stroke as the cause of death.

