Mark Ingram Gearing Up For 12th NFL Season

Not many athletes in the National Football League, much less at the running back position, can say they’ve lasted more than an entire decade at the highest professional level of the sport. Mark Ingram, however, is one of those athletes that has reached and exceeded that notable mark.

The NFL veteran and University of Alabama Heisman Trophy winner is set for his 12th season in the league with the New Orleans Saints, the team that drafted him 28th overall in 2011.

In a recent interview with Luke Johnson of NOLA.com, Ingram discussed how rare a career of this longevity can be and doesn't “take it for granted.”

Ingram landed back in New Orleans in October last season after a trade between the Saints and the Houston Texans, sending Ingram in exchange for a late 2024 draft pick. Desperately needing help in the backfield combined with Ingram's infectious personality and locker room presence made bringing him back a no-brainer.

Reuniting and sharing the workload with Alvin Kamara, Ingram finished the season totaling 554 yards and 2 touchdowns.

With legal troubles dating back to last season’s Pro Bowl looming over Kamara, we might see even more of Ingram to start the 2022-23 season. The three-time Pro Bowler is already the Saints all-time rushing leader and will look to contribute even more to the black and gold.

Another noteworthy achievement- with the retirement of Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson remaining unsigned, Mark Ingram could be in line to become the NFL’s active career rushing yards leader with 7,878 yards. Three other Alabama products are included in the top 50: Derrick Henry at 5th, Kenyan Drake at 29th, and Josh Jacobs at 33rd.

