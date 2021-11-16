Mark Ingram Thriving in Second Go with Saints

He may not look the same wearing a No. 14 jersey, but Mark Ingram is thriving in his second stint (and third jersey number) with the New Orleans Saints. The Titans ultimately won the Week 10 matchup in Tennessee, but Ingram had a great game with Alvin Kamara missing the contest, rushing for 47 yards on 14 carries and 61 yards on four receptions. In the process, Ingram surpassed Deuce McAllister as the Saints all-time leading rusher.

Ingram now has 6,124 career yards with the Saints (7,735 total) on 350 carries with 51 touchdowns. Ingram said he wished he'd broken the record at home in a win over the Atlanta Falcons after that game, but that it's special to get the record regardless.

"So we keep going, man, the record is cool and it's something that I'll be proud of and something that I'll be honored to do with such a great organization with great runners who have come through here," Ingram said. "But the main thing is to be the best version myself and help us win games. That's the main thing."

The record had been held since 2008 by Deuce McAllister, an Ole Miss alumn, who played for New Orleans from 2001 to 2008. He rushed for 6,096 yards on 1,429 carries with 49 touchdowns.

"I wish he would have gotten it last week," McAllister said on Monday's Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. "It would have been great for him to get it at home so not only he could enjoy it but the fans could enjoy it. For myself, I was blessed. Me and my teammates, we went out there and we worked. We had some goals, we accomplished the majority of those goals and so Mark and the guys, they've kind of done the same thing, so for him to break it more power to him. He's obviously deserving, he's worked really hard. ... I'm definitely proud of Mark as well."

While Ingram is in the latter stages of his career, he has seen a real resurgence since rejoining the Saints. In the first seven games of the season with the Houston Texans, Ingram rushed on average 3.2 yards per carry on 294 yards and a single touchdown. His average YPC was one of the worst rates in the NFL at the time, but since rejoining New Orleans is averaging 4.0 YPC. He's seeing more chances in the passing game too, catching 11 passes for 107 yards with New Orleans to just seven for 24 with Houston.

The Saints travel to Philiadelphia next week to take on Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and the rest of the Eagles next week.

