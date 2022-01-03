McGregor Fans Chirp as Louisiana’s Dustin Poirier Works to Make a Donation to Charles Oliveira

Recent statements made by UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira have sparked some controversy on social media in regards to a donation pledged by Dustin Poirier. Some fans of Conor McGregor are now calling the matter ironic after it has come out that Poirier has not yet made the donation that he promised after the title fight at UFC 269.

With the Lafayette Legend Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier coming off on an unfortunate title fight loss, he looks towards a potential next fight against Nate Diaz. But what else has Poirier been up to since his loss to Charles Oliveira?

According to recent Instagram posts @dustinpoirier has been training and enjoying family time during the holidays.

But, a recent report regarding a donation that was pledged by Poirier to his previous opponent has sparked some questions on social media.

According to one report, Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier have not been in contact since their fight. Oliveira says that since Poirier made his charitable offer of $20,000, the Brazilian has had, "...so many people with bad intentions asking if I used the money or not, if I spent the money Poirier gave me", per the report.

"And that really pissed me off. I've always done as much as I could since the beginning of my career helping people with my social projects with the small amount of money I was making", Oliveira went on to say. The report quotes Oliveira as he spoke to Poirier's donation saying, "I have no idea how Poirier is planning to do that. I have no idea how the bureaucracy of that works".

Did Dustin Poirier make a donation to Charles Oliveira?

Oliveria makes it clear that the details of Poirier's donation have not been fully ironed-out.

"I just tell people that the money didn't arrive yet, but if Dustin really wants to make a donation and needs those bureaucracy documents, I'll pick some local social project in my area"

Per the report, Oliveira finishes by saying, "... to tell you the truth, after all the headaches I've been dealing with due to that Octagon proposal, I really don't know if it was good or not".

The 'Good Fight Foundation' is in contact with Charles Oliveira

We got in touch with Dustin Poirier's 'Good Fight Foundation' who say that they have in fact been in touch with Charles Oliveira in regards to a donation. While the foundation is prepared to make the donation to a charity of Oliveira's choosing, the Brazilian apparently provided them with a personal account number for the transfer. The foundation says that they cannot operate that way.

From what I understand of Oliveira's statements, there may be some folks looking to take advantage of the proposed donation made by Poirier. But as the Brazilian has pointed out, the money has not arrived yet while details between Oliveira and the 'Good Fight Foundation' are being ironed out.

Conor McGregor Fans React

There have been some opinions going around on social media in light of Oliveira's comments. Some on Facebook pointed out that both men are widely recognized as hard working, genuine people. Others are pointing out that there is some irony in the situation.

While one account on Twitter has reached out to Oliveira directly asking about the donation, some are defending Poirier's position.

The irony being pointed out in the Facebook comment is of course in reference to a back-and-forth involving Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor before one of their fights. McGregor fans have continued to call the situation ironic, as the beloved Irishman was called out after some confusion with his own donation to Poirier.

While one Twitter user says that Poirier has been, "taking his time with this donation" in reality it has been less than a month since the title fight where the offer of a donation was made. In Poirier's exchange with McGregor regarding charitable donations, McGregor's people had stopped communicating with Poirer's team for two months. "The Diamond" even said that his foundation reached out three times and didn't get a response.

A couple of weeks later, McGregor did make a $500k donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. The donation was certainly appreciated and has made a tremendous impact on kids of the area.

The fact of the matter is that Charles Oliveira has not received a donation from Dustin Poirier - yet. I do not believe that just because the donation hasn't occurred yet means that it is not happening at all.

From what I can gather of Oliveira's reported feelings, the headaches he referred to has come from people pestering him about how he is going to spend the money; not the matter of if Poirier will be making a donation or not.

If Dustin Poirier said he was going to do something, it is my belief that he will stick to his word. As has been made clear with his philanthropic activities through the 'Good Fight Foundation', Poirier wants to help out people both here in Acadiana and across the world.

Oliveira clearly has an idea that he can select a social project near him so that the money Poirier pledged can end up going towards a good cause. Hopefully the two fighters can iron out those details, as I know both want to do everything they can to help out those in need.

My final thoughts - unless you plan on making a charitable donation to any of the things these two fighters have worked so hard to contribute to, leave the financial moves up to them and their teams.

