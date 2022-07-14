Men’s National Flag Football Team Win First Ever Gold Medal At The World Games While The Women’s Team Takes Silver
The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Flag Football teams have been competing at the World Games since July 10th. Both squads headed down to Birmingham Alabama to play in the gold medal games at Legion Field.
The men’s team were up first as they would crush Austria in the semi-finals with a final score of 54-19. They would advance to play Italy in the gold medal game. This was a much closer game as the two teams would go into half knotted up at 24 a piece.
The game would continue to go back-and-forth in the second half, but the U.S. would put up one more score than Italy could handle. The U.S men’s national team would go on to win by a score of 46-36, clinching their first ever gold medal.
The women were next up as they had narrowly defeated Austria in the semi-finals with a score of 36-32. They would advance to the finals to take on their rival in Mexico. This matchup has a little history behind as the two squads have met several times in the past. The most recent meeting came at SoFi Stadium just days before the Super Bowl, which resulted in a Mexico victory. The stage was set for a rematch.
The U.S women’s team found themselves in a hole very early as they would go down 14-0 within the first seven minutes. Mexico continued to pour it on as they took a 27-0 lead going into the break. The U.S. couldn’t stop the bleeding as they would fall they to Mexico by a final of 39-6. The U.S. would take silver as Mexico Claims Gold.
The IFFA, or the International Flag Football Association, partnered with the NFL in order to get to get the sport into the world games for the first time this summer. Their hope is to get the game national exposure so they could push for flag football to be in the 2028 Olympics. I don’t know about everyone else, but I would love for this to happen.