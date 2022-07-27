Michael Thomas is Back in Action For The Saints

We have been waiting for the long return of Michael Thomas to the field for the Saints. Well as training camp opened, 13 was back in action on the field.

Michael Thomas didn't do any full team sessions but participated in everything else according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.

It's good to see Michael Thomas healthy, and off of the PUP list. Along with fellow Saints Taysom Hill. We are starting to see the Saints come to full form from a health perspective.

Michael Thomas also had some words for the fantasy owners and his haters.

As Saints training camp opens it's good to have one of the major questions answered which is Michael Thomas' health. Now we await what will happen with Alvin Kamara. But the Saints have a major piece back today in Thomas for their playoff push this upcoming season.