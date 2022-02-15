Michael Thomas Scrubs Instagram History, Channels Kobe Bryant With Single Post

The highest-paid player on the New Orleans Saints roster was unable to play last season, but judging from his Instagram account, he's anxious and amped for 2022.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, the NFL single-season record holder for most receptions (149), had multiple setbacks from an injury that required multiple surgeries.

His time away led some to believe he could be a trade candidate, but NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport documented last week, Thomas is finally healthy and the Saints have no intention to move on from him.

Thomas, who often uses social media to either subtly or bluntly reveal his feelings, scrubbed all posts from his Instagram page today, then shared a single post of late great Kobe Bryant.

Thomas titled the post "demon mode..."

If Thomas returns to the field fully healthy, it would be a giant shot in the arm for the New Orleans offense.

Even with a Thomas return, the Saints still need help at wide receiver.

Will they address the position in the draft? Or in free agency? Both?

Free agency officially begins on March 16th, while the 2022 NFL Draft is slated for April 28th-30th.

25 NFL Records Held By Saints WR Michael Thomas

Heisman Trophy Winners Who Played For The Saints

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic