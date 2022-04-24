I literally laughed out loud when I saw this!

I'll be honest. Every time I hear "Push It" by Salt-n-Pepa I find dance moves I didn't know I had. Not that they are any good but the energy that comes from the song is contagious!

When the iconic duo first released the hit single in 1987 I was only two-years-old so I couldn't appreciate it for the awesome song that it is. But, when Geico released a commercial nearly a decade ago featured the ladies reviving their hit as everyday people doing everyday tasks, I thought it was one of the funniest commercials I'd seen.

Well, the song is making me smile again.

By now, you've all seen the video of boxing legend Mike Tyson giving a beat down to a guy that was harassing him on a plane earlier in the week.

Well, there's another viral video of the boxing legend making its way across social media, but "Iron" Mike was in a much better mood in this one.

Mike Tyson on Lip Sync Battle via Facebook Mike Tyson on Lip Sync Battle via Facebook loading...

In 2020, Mike Tyson was on Lip Sync Battle, a show that has featured some of the biggest names in entertainment dancing and lip syncing to all kinds of songs. In the video below, Tyson takes on "Push It" and leaves everyone in stitches!

WATCH BELOW as Tyson brings high energy - and some interesting dance moves - to his performance of Salt-n-Pepa's classic!

Seriously, I could watch this all day!

I hope you enjoyed it too.

