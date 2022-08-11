Minor League Player Achieves Insane Hitting Feat

Baseball is old.

Like really old.

The first professional baseball game was played in 1876.

In that time, there have been 335 cycles, a feat in which a player hits a single, a double, a triple, and a homerun in a single game.

Get our free mobile app

There is another cycle, however. One much rarer and more valuable. A cycle that, if completed, will earn a team 10 runs.

The home run cycle.

It consists of a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand salami.

It's something that's really only ever achieved in video games, by setting the difficulty to Rookie and just jacking everything.

Only one home run cycle had ever been completed in real life, achieved by Tyrone Horne when he was playing for the two-A Arkansas Travelers.

Until last night.

Springfield Cardinals second baseman Chandler Redmond pulled one off during a clobbering of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Yeah, I know. Sod Poodles made me do a double take too. That's Minor League for you.

At least they aren't infantile baked goods.

Anyway, Redmond's historic feat lit up the internet, drawing attention to what is normally a woefully badly marketed Minor League.

The four homers lit up Redmond's stat line to the tune of 5 hits, 4 runs, 4 home runs (obviously), and an incredible 11 RBI.

If you listen very carefully at the end of the video, you can hear someone shouting.

"Jump him up! Get him to the show!"

Normally, this is where I'd say you can't promote someone up a league for one performance.

But when that performance is something that's only ever been done once before in the nearly 150 year history of the sport, maybe I make an exception.

Believe it or not, there were some people who dismissed this because it's a Minor League game against a Minor League pitcher.

To those people I say:

Go hit one. Heck, go out there and hit a regular cycle. Most of the people underestimating this feat probably couldn't even hit a youth league pitch.

Normally, haters don't bother me. But when someone accomplishes something that's only ever been done once before, and there are still people trying to downplay it?

I mean, come on.

In any case, have a day Chandler Redmond. I hope you get a call.

Congrats, you've just joined the record books.

Lafayette Drillers Who Appeared In MLB