REPORT – Could Mobile Sports Betting in Louisiana Begin this Week?

After months of waiting, some reports now say that mobile sports betting in Louisiana could finally be here. Although skepticism from many patient sports fans and gamblers alike have flooded in on social media, the report says that there is lots of optimism that mobile betting has reached the finish line.

Louisiana sports bettors have been hearing "coming soon" for quite a while now in regards to the ability to place a wager from the convenience of a smart phone or computer. The complaints on social media about the delay have been pouring in.

But according to one recent report, the wait may soon be over. When I say soon, I mean as soon as this week (January 24, 2022).

When will mobile sports betting in Louisiana begin?

See the report from @garlandgillen on Twitter here.

According to Gillen, mobile wagers for Louisiana may be available as soon as Friday, January 28, 2022. The report goes on to say that an official decision on the start-date will be announced sometime in the middle of this week.

But with such good news for bettors coming out, there is a lot of skepticism being expressed on social media.

Some excitement has been show, as there are a few NFL games left in the season that Louisiana gamblers would certainly like to get some action on.

Many bettors in the state have been patiently waiting to take advantage of different app promos that have been presented since betting on sports went live in casinos across the state.

It seems like many are not getting their hopes up at this point and have a "believe it when I see it" mindset. That is probably the safe way to go with how long this process has taken the state. Nevertheless, Louisiana may be able to put their money where their mouth is from the convenience of their smartphone very soon.