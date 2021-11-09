More Louisiana Casinos Confirm Sports Betting Openings

Residents of South Louisiana who have been patiently waiting to place a legal wager on a sporting event will be glad to know that the wait is just about over. It was announced yesterday, pending regulatory approval, that both the Golden Nugget and L'Auberge Casinos in Lake Charles would be opening their sportsbook, sports wagering operations on Wednesday.

The two Southwest Louisiana casinos will offer sports wagering to those 21 and older. Those who choose to make a wager will be able to place bets on professional sporting events, collegiate sporting events, and other sports leagues and special events. The opening of the sportsbooks in the Lake Area comes with about a month left in the NCAA regular season and just about half of the NFL season still left to contend.

Travel USA via YouTube

The principles involved in the Golden Nugget Sportsbook say the operation will be run in conjunction with DraftKings. Sports wagering is expected to open inside the Golden Nugget at 2 pm on Wednesday. The sportsbook itself will be located inside the Blue Martini, one of the Golden Nuggets many bars. The space will feature six ticket cages where customers can place wagers. There will also be 30 different self-service kiosks located throughout the casino.

The hours of operation for the sportsbook site at Golden Nugget will be 10 am to 11 pm Monday through Friday and 9 am to Midnight on Saturdays and Sundays. The Golden Nugget says once regulatory and license hurdles are complete customers will be able to make wagers on the kiosks 24 hours a day.

The Golden Nugget also has plans for a permanent sports betting facility inside the casino. The permanent location of the 10,000 square-foot DraftKings lounge will feature over 300 seats for guests, plus odds boards, and big-screen TVs. That location is scheduled to be open by the summer of 2022.

Google Maps

L'Auberge is planning to open their sportsbook tomorrow morning at 9 am. "The Sportsbook" will also include some 40 kiosks for customers to use in the near future and ticket writer stations. Those familiar with L'auberge will recognize that The Sportsbook has taken the place of the old poker room and stadium games facility.

Guest's who'd like to place wagers at L'auberge may do so anytime between 10 am and Midnight Monday through Friday. The wagering hours will expand for the weekends. Guests wanting to make wagers on Saturday and Sunday will be able to do so between 8 am and midnight.