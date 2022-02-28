"Winning is never boring." - Every coach ever

Winning isn't boring for a franchise and its fans, but can be very boring to everyone else.

In sports, dynasties become so entrenched in winning, their legacy stretches beyond their fanbase and single sport and become synonymous with success in aspects of life outside of the sports world.

Despite that, when winning is a constant, and the cast of characters are more militant than personable, it can become stale to spectators.

Some dynasties are hated. Some are loved. And a few are even boring.

Most Boring Sports Dynasties of All-Time

