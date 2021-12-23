UPDATE (3:29PM): The 7-7 New Orleans Saints are facing an uphill battle in their quest to make the postseason.

After reports of tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list yesterday, another 9 Saints joined them on the list today.

The list includes quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, guard James Carpenter, right tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Kaden Elliss, safety Jeff Heath, and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins.

On top of that, the Saints released their first injury report of the week today. Starting All-Pro left tackle Terron Armstead and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk remain listed as DPN (did not participate).

UPDATE (11:01am): Saints rookie 4th string quarterback Ian Book is expected to start on Monday night due to COVID-19 in the New Orleans QB room.

COVID-19 has hit the New Orleans Saints this week, likely leaving the team more shorthanded for their Monday night contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Last night, reports came out of Saints tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson both landing on the COVID-19 reserve list.

This leaves New Orleans extremely thin at tight end for the time being.

This morning, Saints reporter Jeff Duncan shared the news of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian joining Trautman and Johnson on the COVID-19 reserve list as well.

What's more concerning about Duncan's report is the expectation of more Saints added to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Siemian started several games this season for New Orleans after Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill both suffered injuries.

He is the primary backup Taysom Hill, who was also placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this morning.

Is there a chance players on the COVID-19 list could return in time for Monday's game? It's unlikely, but there is a path.

If a player isn't vaccinated, league rules require them to for 10 days, then test negative for the virus.

For vaccinated players, they can return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Two weeks ago, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Mark Ingram, and wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery all landed on the COVID-19 reserve list, and did not test out in time to suit up for the week 14 road win against the New York Jets.

Last week, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 and was not with the team for their 9-0 shutout on Sunday night at Tampa Bay.

New Orleans (7-7) hosts the Miami Dolphins (7-7) Monday night in a game with potential playoff implications for both teams who are attempting to make a run for a Wild Card spot.

Miami is dealing with COVID-19 as well, as backup offensive lineman Robert Jones could be out as a result of it. Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden also landed on the list, but he is currently on IR, and hasn't played this season.

Kickoff this Monday from the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 7:15.

Kickoff this Monday from the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 7:15.

