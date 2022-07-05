NBA Star Ja Morant Leaves Waitress in Complete Shock with His Generosity

Member of the Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant was recently out to eat at a restaurant and decided to leave his waitress a generous tip. While the money certainly made the woman's day, it was the moment when she realized who she had been serving that has much of social media reacting.

Whether you follow professional sports or not, you have probably at least heard some of sports biggest names. Guard for the Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant may be one of those names.

Morant is still very early in his career, but has already emerged as one of the NBA's stars.

While this waitress couldn't necessarily put the face to the name, when Morant explained to her who he was - she was shocked.

The moment was caught on video and has since gone viral online.

NBA Star Ja Morant Surprises Waitress with Hefty Tip

See the epic moment for yourself via @overtime on Twitter below.

Reactions to the clip coming from Twitter below.